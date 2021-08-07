England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 4: Onus On Pacers As IND Look To Dismiss ENG Cheaply

Resuming at 125/4, India scored 278 to take a 95-run first innings lead in the first Test match against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday. At the close of play on Day 3, England were 25/0 in 11.1 overs, still 70 runs behind India. On a day of limited action, KL Rahul (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (56) frustrated England with a 60-run stand, then Jasprit Bumrah (28) and Mohammed Shami (13) added 33 in 26 balls to give a finishing touch to the Indian innings. Of course, comeback kid Ollie Pope, who claimed 5 for 85 and James Anderson, whe overtook Anil Kumble as the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, have their moments. With weather permitting, India will hope to move closer to a win. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the penultimate day's play of the first ENG vs IND Test match:

