August 03, 2021
England vs India, 1st Test: India Have Good Record At Trent Bridge – Statistical Preview

England and India have met seven times at Trent Bridge, with both sides having won two Tests each while three matches have ended in draw

Syed Pervez Qaiser 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:10 pm
England captain Joe Root, left, and India captain Virat Kohli meet prior to the first Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
AP Photo/Rui Vieira
2021-08-03T21:10:27+05:30

India skipper Virat Kohli insisted that his side is better prepared for the 5-match series against England. Virat Kohli was the top scorer on the 2018 tour scoring 593 runs but India lost that series 1-4.  News | Live Streaming

This will 127th meeting between the two sides and England hold a 48-29 win record over India.

Graham Gooch’s 333 at Lord's in 1990 and Joe Root’s 218 in Chennai 2020-21 remain the highest individual scores for England , while for India 221 by Sunil Gavaskar at The Oval and 303* by Karun Nair in Chennai 2016-17 remain the highest individual scores

Here are Statistical Highlights of the Series

~ The first Test match of the five-match series between India and England will be played at
Trent Bridge, Nottingham from Wednesday (August  4).

~ This will be 35th series between the two teams. England have won 19 series, India 11 and four series were drawn.

~ The first Test match will be the 127th Test match between the two teams, 63rd on England soil and eighth at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

~ England hold a 48-29 advantage in the head-to-head clashes with India. However, a significant percentage of their matches (38.88%) have ended in draws.

~ England also hold the edge at home, winning 34 matches to India’s seven. Since 2000, India have an 15-16 win-loss record against England with their best performance coming in the 2016-17 series when they won five Test series 4-0.

~ Trent Bridge, Nottingham has hosted seven Tests between the two sides, India and England have won two Tests each while three Tests ended in draws.

~ India are currently placed second in the ICC Test rankings with 119 points. However, if India win series 5-0, they would not just regain the Pataudi Trophy, but also become the No.1 ranked side in Tests.

FOR THE RECORD:
** Axar Patel took 27 wickets at an average of 10.59 in six innings of three Test matches
against England at home in 2021.It was also his first Test series.

** James Anderson who has taken 98 catches in 306 innings of 162 Tests, needs just 2 more to
become the tenth England player and 39th overall to reach the 100 catches milestone

INDIA-ENGLAND TEST ENCOUNTERS :

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
Venue Played Ind won Eng won Drawn
In England 62 7 34 21
In India 64 22 14 28
Total : 126 29 48 49
At Nottingham 7 2 2 3

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS :
England in England : 710-7dec at Birmingham 2011
in India : 652-7 dec at Chennai 1984-85
India in England : 664 at The Oval 2007
in India : 759-7 dec at Chennai 2016-17

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS :
England in England : 101 at The Oval 1971
in India : 102 at Mumbai 1981-82
India in England : 42 at Lord's 1974
in India : 81 at Ahmedabad 2020-21

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES :
England in England : 333 Graham .Gooch at Lord's 1990
in India : 218 Joe Root at Chennai 2020-21
India in England : 221 Sunil Gavaskar at The Oval 1979
in India : 303* Karun Nair at Chennai 2016-17

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS :
England in England : 8-31 Fred.Trueman at Manchester 1952
in India : 7-46 John Lever at Delhi 1976-77
India in England : 7-74 Ishant Sharma at Lord's 2014
in India : 8-55 Vinoo Mankad at Chennai 1951-52

BEST BOWLING IN A MATCH :
England in England : 11-93 Alec Bedser at Manchester 1946
in India : 13-106 Ian Botham at Mumbai 1979-80
India in England : 10-188 Chetan Sharma at Birmingham 1986
in India : 12-108 Vinoo Mankad at Chennai 1951-52

