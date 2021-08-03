England vs India, 1st Test: India Have Good Record At Trent Bridge – Statistical Preview

India skipper Virat Kohli insisted that his side is better prepared for the 5-match series against England. Virat Kohli was the top scorer on the 2018 tour scoring 593 runs but India lost that series 1-4. News | Live Streaming

This will 127th meeting between the two sides and England hold a 48-29 win record over India.

Graham Gooch’s 333 at Lord's in 1990 and Joe Root’s 218 in Chennai 2020-21 remain the highest individual scores for England , while for India 221 by Sunil Gavaskar at The Oval and 303* by Karun Nair in Chennai 2016-17 remain the highest individual scores



Here are Statistical Highlights of the Series

~ The first Test match of the five-match series between India and England will be played at

Trent Bridge, Nottingham from Wednesday (August 4).



~ This will be 35th series between the two teams. England have won 19 series, India 11 and four series were drawn.



~ The first Test match will be the 127th Test match between the two teams, 63rd on England soil and eighth at Trent Bridge, Nottingham



~ England hold a 48-29 advantage in the head-to-head clashes with India. However, a significant percentage of their matches (38.88%) have ended in draws.

~ England also hold the edge at home, winning 34 matches to India’s seven. Since 2000, India have an 15-16 win-loss record against England with their best performance coming in the 2016-17 series when they won five Test series 4-0.



~ Trent Bridge, Nottingham has hosted seven Tests between the two sides, India and England have won two Tests each while three Tests ended in draws.



~ India are currently placed second in the ICC Test rankings with 119 points. However, if India win series 5-0, they would not just regain the Pataudi Trophy, but also become the No.1 ranked side in Tests.



FOR THE RECORD:

** Axar Patel took 27 wickets at an average of 10.59 in six innings of three Test matches

against England at home in 2021.It was also his first Test series.

** James Anderson who has taken 98 catches in 306 innings of 162 Tests, needs just 2 more to

become the tenth England player and 39th overall to reach the 100 catches milestone



INDIA-ENGLAND TEST ENCOUNTERS :



SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

Venue Played Ind won Eng won Drawn

In England 62 7 34 21

In India 64 22 14 28

Total : 126 29 48 49

At Nottingham 7 2 2 3



HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS :

England in England : 710-7dec at Birmingham 2011

in India : 652-7 dec at Chennai 1984-85

India in England : 664 at The Oval 2007

in India : 759-7 dec at Chennai 2016-17

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS :

England in England : 101 at The Oval 1971

in India : 102 at Mumbai 1981-82

India in England : 42 at Lord's 1974

in India : 81 at Ahmedabad 2020-21



HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES :

England in England : 333 Graham .Gooch at Lord's 1990

in India : 218 Joe Root at Chennai 2020-21

India in England : 221 Sunil Gavaskar at The Oval 1979

in India : 303* Karun Nair at Chennai 2016-17



BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS :

England in England : 8-31 Fred.Trueman at Manchester 1952

in India : 7-46 John Lever at Delhi 1976-77

India in England : 7-74 Ishant Sharma at Lord's 2014

in India : 8-55 Vinoo Mankad at Chennai 1951-52



BEST BOWLING IN A MATCH :

England in England : 11-93 Alec Bedser at Manchester 1946

in India : 13-106 Ian Botham at Mumbai 1979-80

India in England : 10-188 Chetan Sharma at Birmingham 1986

in India : 12-108 Vinoo Mankad at Chennai 1951-52

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine