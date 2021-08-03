Live Streaming Of England Vs India, First Test, Nottingham: Where To See Live Cricket

The five-Test series between England and India starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday. India last played the rain-hit World Test Championship final that they lost by eight wickets against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton in June. It will be a fresh start for both Virat Kohli and Joe Root's team in the new WTC cycle. Watch England vs India first Test live from 3:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

England will be under pressure having lost the home series 1-0 to New Zealand in June. They will also be eyeing revenge following a 3-1 loss in India in February-March. The hosts' batting line-up has been under fire and the upcoming series could make or break careers of the batsmen who are feeling the heat.

Captain Joe Root is 22 runs away from becoming England's leading run scorer across formats. Reminded about that milestone, Root added: "I'd be more excited about winning (the first Test). It's a huge series for us. And it's a great opportunity for us to play India, one of the best sides of the world in our own conditions." England will be without the talismanic Ben Stokes, who has taken a break from cricket.

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday said it takes "relentless madness" and single-minded pursuit of excellence to win a Test series in England. For Kohli personally, winning in England is nothing more than winning anywhere else and it is all about the team culture of going for a win. India don't have a great Test record playing in England. In 62 Tests so far, India have won 7, lost 34 and 21 ended in draws.

Live streaming of the first England vs India Test can be seen on SONYLiv.

Live telecast can be seen on the following channels: Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4.

Pre-match show starts at 2:30 PM IST, toss is at 3 PM and Play starts at 3:30 PM IST.

