England Bury Virat Kohli's India At Headingley - Statistical Highlights From Third ENG v IND Test

England's win by an innings and 76-run victory in the third Test match at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday was their 10th biggest against India in Tests.

As England levelled the five-match series 1-1, India skipper Virat Kohli admitted after being all out for 78, they were always playing a catch-up game.

It was England’s fourth win in last five Test matches played at Headingley, Leeds.

West Indies is the only team to beat the host at this ground in last five matches. West Indies recorded a five-wicket win over England in 2017 series.

** Jos Buttler became only the second England wicket keeper to hold eight or more catches,

five in the first innings and three in the second, behind the wickets in a Test match against

India. Bob Taylor caught 10 Indian batsmen in the Mumbai Test in 1980.

** Ollie Robinson recorded his best bowling performance in Test cricket by taking five for 65

in 26 overs in Indian second innings. His previous best was five for 85 in 26.5 overs against

the same opponent in the first Test of the series at Nottingham. It was his second five-wicket

haul in eight innings of four Test matches.

** Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket was James Anderson’s 400th in 179 innings of 94 Test match in

England. He became only the second bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan to take over 400 wickets in a single country. The off spinner took 493 wickets in 134 innings of 73 Test matches in Sri Lanka.

** Joe Root became England’s most successful cpatain in Test cricket with this victory. It was

England’s 27th win in 55 Test matches under Joe Root.

ENGLAND’S BIGGEST WIN OVER INDIA IN TESTS:



Margin Venue Season

An innings & 285 runs Lord's 1974

An innings & 244 runs The Oval 2014

An innings & 242 runs Birmingham 2011

An innings & 207 runs Manchester 1952

An innings & 173 runs Leeds 1959

An innings & 159 runs Lord’s 2018

An innings & 124 runs Lord's 1967

An innings & 83 runs Birmingham 1979

An innings s & 78 runs Birmingham 1974

An innings & 76 runs :Leeds 2021

ENGLAND’S LAST FIVE TESTS AT LEEDS:

** Beat Sri Lanka by an innings & 88 runs in 2016

** Lost to West Indies by five wickets in 2017

** Beat Pakistan by an innings & 55 runs in 2018

** Beat Australia by one wicket in 2019

** Beat India by an innings and runs in 2021

