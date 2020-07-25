ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Kemar Roach Becomes First Windies Bowler Since Curtly Ambrose To Take 200 Wickets

Kemar Roach became the first West Indies bowler to take 200 wickets since Curtly Ambrose in 1994 as the visitors fought hard to contain England's first innings on Day 2 of the third and final Test in Manchester Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Roach, 31, dismissed Chris Woakes in 91st over the match to achieve the feat at Old Trafford. The right-arm fast bowler also became the ninth Windies bowler to take 200 wickets of more.

Two overs later, Roach claimed his fourth wicket of the innings as Jofra Archer edged the ball to Windies skipper Jason Holder in the slips.

Last Windies bowler to achieve the feat was Curtly Ambrose in 1994.

Courtney Walsh leads the list of most Test wickets for Windies. He has 519 wickets in 132 matches at an average of 24.44.

Resuming from 258/4, England lost quick wickets, including Ollie Pope (91) without scoring.

But tailener Stuart Broad scored a quickfire 62 off 45 balls, with the help of nine fours and one six to help England cross 350-run mark.