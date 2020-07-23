ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Jofra Archer In England Squad As James Anderson And Mark Wood Return For Decider

Jofra Archer has been named in the England squad for the third Test against West Indies, with James Anderson and Mark Wood recalled as the hosts eye a series victory. (More Cricket News)

Archer missed the second Test as he was forced to self-isolate after breaching biosecurity protocols drawn up for the first international series since the coronavirus pandemic ground cricket to a halt.

READ: Archer Racist Abuse Reported By ECB

England went on to level the series with a 113-run win at Old Trafford despite Archer's absence and losing a day of play to rain.

The fast bowler will be available for selection for the decider at the same venue, though, and fellow seamers Anderson and Wood are also back in the frame having been rested for the second Test.

Captain Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood face a selection dilemma with the return of the trio after Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes staked their claims for inclusion with instrumental bowling performances to help square the series, taking 11 wickets between them.

Uncapped seamer Ollie Robinson drops out of the 14-man squad.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.