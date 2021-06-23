ENG Vs SL, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka's Tour Opening Cricket Match Against England

When the toss happens at Sofia Gardens in Cardiff tonight, cricket will have its new champions, or joint champions, in the traditional format of the game with the India vs New Zealand clash spilling into the reserve day. But hosts England will be busy with their own preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup as they take on visiting Sri Lanka.

* Scorecard | Commentary | Cricket News

Eoin Morgan & Co start as overwhelming favourites. They are the top-ranked side, and have a very strong side even in the absence of star players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. For the visitors, enduring a difficult transition, it will be another trial fire. A young squad led by Kusal Perera can only learn.

Head-to-head: Both the teams have played 131 T20s each, and very little to differentiate. England have won 68, lost 58 times and were involved in five no results. Sri Lanka have won 61, lost 68. There were two no results.

But they have met on nine times, with England leading 5-4. England won the last three meetings.

Match and telecast details

Match: First T20 International cricket match between England and Sri Lanka

Date: June 23 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 11:00 PM IST/ 6.30 PM local

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Wales

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Likely XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Asitha Fernando.

Squads

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.

Sri Lanka Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Niroshan Dickwella, Ishan Jayaratne , Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Shiran Fernando, Ramesh Mendis.

* Available after the toss.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine