ENG Vs PAK, 3rd Test: Zak Crawley Hits Highest Maiden Ton For England In More Than A Century

A tired-looking Zak Crawley walked out and tried to connect the ball, but failed. After facing 393 balls, he walked back at the Rose Bowl dressing room to the applause of both the teams and a few who were there to witness an epic knock. The 22-year-old, in the process, became the scorer of England's highest maiden ton in over a century. (More Cricket News)

Crawley's maiden Test century came close to knocking off legendary Reginald Erskine Foster's 287 against Australia at Sydney, made some 116 years again, during the tour of 1903-04. The youngster's 267 was a generational effort.

READ: Crawley Becomes 3rd Youngest Englishman To Score Double Century

The last Englishman batsman to breach the 250-run mark for a maiden Test century was batting great Wally Hammond, who made 251 against Australia at Sydney during the Ashes tour of 1928/29.

Resuming on the overnight score of 171, Crawly was also involved in an epic 359-run stand with Jos Buttler, which is the highest fifth-wicket partnership against Pakistan. The previous high was 338 by South African pair Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers at Dubai in 2013-14.

ASLO READ: Buttler Helped Beat Nerves In Nervous 90s, Says Crawley

Batting for the 12th time in Test cricket, the Kent cricketer hit 34 fours and one six. He was undone by part-time spinner Asad Shafiq.

At the tea break, England were 490/5 after 136 overs with Buttler and Chris Woakes unbeaten on 140 and 2 respectively.

England, which started Day 2 on 332/4, are looking to clinch a first series victory over Pakistan in 10 years, as well as a second of the summer after beating the West Indies 2-1.