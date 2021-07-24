ENG vs IND: Ravi Shastri Says 'Isolation Rules Frustrating' As Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran Return

July 24, 2021
Arun, along with senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and stand bye opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, had to remain in isolation for 10 days as per UK Health protocols

PTI 24 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:29 pm
Senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha joined the team after remaining in isolation for 10 days.
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
India head coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday expressed his disappointment at 10-day isolation rules for anyone  who comes in contact of a COVID-19 positive person as it happened with bowling coach Bharath Arun, who has already completed his vaccination course. (More Cricket News)

Arun, along with senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and stand bye opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, had to remain in isolation for 10 days as per UK Health protocols as they had been in contact with throwdown specialist-cum-masseur Dayanand Garani.

The trio were back in the team bubble on Saturday after completing their mandatory isolation period of one and half weeks.

This was despite all of them testing negative during RT-PCR tests.

"My right hand back in the house. Looking fitter and stronger after being in isolation for 10 days even though testing negative all the way. Bloody frustrating these isolation rules. 2 jabs of vaccine has to be trusted," Shastri tweeted along with a selfie with his close friend and bowling coach Arun.

For the record, Saha had already recovered from COVID in May after contracting the virus while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League which was postponed due to multiple cases inside the bubble.

PTI Ravi Shastri Bharat Arun Wriddhiman Saha London India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Sports

