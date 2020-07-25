ENG Vs ENG, 3rd Test: James Anderson Becomes England's Leading Wicket-taker Against West Indies

James Anderson on Saturday became England's leading wicket-taker against the West Indies during the second day's play of the third and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. (More Cricket News)

Anderson, who's also England's all-time highest wicket-taker, claimed the wicket of Shai Hope, caught behind, in the 24th over, to match Fred Trueman's 86 scalps. Then, just after Tea, Anderson dismissed Shamarh Brooks, also caught behind, to achieve the feat.

The 37-year-old right-arm pacer is only behind legends Glenn McGrath (110) of Australia and Kapil Dev of India (89) to take more wickets against the Windies.

Anderson already is England's leading Test wicket-taker against India (110), Pakistan (63), South Africa (93) and Sri Lanka (52).

While his bowling partner, Stuart Broad has the records against Ireland (7) and New Zealand (66), legendary Ian Botham still holds the record against Australia (148).

Matthew Hoggard (23) and Darren Gough (16) lead the lists against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively.

Anderson now has 589 Test wickets in 153 matches, with three ten-wicket hauls in a match. He also has 28 five-wicket hauls.

At the time fo filling the report, Windies were struggling at 73/5 in 34.2.

Put into bat, England scored 369 in their first innings.

The Windies, who won the first Test in Southampton before losing the second match in Manchester, are looking to capture a Test series in England for the first time since 1988.