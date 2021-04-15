Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd Race Of 2021 F1 World Championship

Following one of the greatest season openers at Bahrain where Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were locked in a breathtaking battle with the British star crossing the checkered flag with less than a second apart, the Formula 1 caravan now moves to the historic Imola circuit. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen gets another chance to earn valuable points which could paint a fascinating championship picture. (More Sports News)

The veterans and seasoned champions on the grid – Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Fernando Alonso will have to clash for supremacy against young blood like Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, and Lance Stroll who have been proving their mettle over the last few years. A power shift seems closer than ever as the young drivers finally look ready to dethrone the experienced veterans and grab bragging rights.

While Mercedes and Red Bull have reignited their rivalry, it will also be exciting to witness the challenge from other teams with McLaren looking strong, Aston Martin returning to the grid and, Ferrari looking competitive again with the youngest duo of drivers in their rich racing history.

With teams and drivers making several changes at the end of last season, 2021 promises to bring fans brand new rivalries unlike none other. Teams like Red Bull, McLaren, and Aston Martin have paired their experienced driver along with a young gun, giving fans more battles between youth and experience to look forward to.

Imola circuit onwards, viewers will witness the tough battles through the season. It is only a matter of time till we find out if the young guns conquer more pole positions or if the experienced drivers reign supreme yet again. An eagerly anticipated second race of the season - following a rare two-week break - comes in the form of Italy's Emilia-Romagna GP.

Race and telecast details

Race: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Second race of the 2021 Formula One World Championship season

Venue: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola circuit), Imola, Italy

Schedule:

Practice 1 on Friday (April 16). Time - 14:30 to 15:30 IST/ 11:00 to 13:00 local time

Practice 2 on Friday (April 16). Time - 18:00 to 19:00 IST/ 14:30 to 15:30 local

Practice 3 on Saturday (April 17). Time - 14:30 to 15:30 IST/ 11:00 to 13:00 local time

Qualifying on Saturday (April 17). Time 17:30 to 18:30 IST/14:00 to 15:00 local

Race Day on Sunday (April 18). Starts 18:30 IST/ 15:00 local

TV Channel: Star Sports 3/HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

