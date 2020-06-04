Eintracht Frankfurt's Super Sub Stefan Ilsanker Makes Bundesliga History

Stefan Ilsanker set a new Bundesliga best mark during Eintracht Frankfurt's 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Wednesday.
Eintracht were already a goal to the good through Andre Silva when Ilsanker was introduced as an 81st-minute substitute.
The Austria midfielder promptly converted Bas Dost's flick on – his goal 17 seconds after coming on standing as the fastest by a substitute in the Bundesliga since the beginning of such data collection in 2004-05.
Ilsanker's second closed out the win for Adi Hutter's men, who are up to 11th and 10 points better off than second-bottom Werder.
17 - Stefan #Ilsanker's goal 17 seconds after being substituted on is the fastest goal by a substitute in the #Bundesliga since the beginning of detailed data collection in 2004-05. Flash. #SVWSGE @eintracht_eng pic.twitter.com/abrqHKGlXj— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 3, 2020
