June 04, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Eintracht Frankfurt's Super Sub Stefan Ilsanker Makes Bundesliga History

Eintracht Frankfurt's Super Sub Stefan Ilsanker Makes Bundesliga History

Eintracht Frankfurt sealed a vital Bundesliga win over struggling Werder Bremen, thanks largely to Stefan Ilsanker's prolific cameo.

Omnisport 04 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Eintracht Frankfurt's Super Sub Stefan Ilsanker Makes Bundesliga History
Eintracht Frankfurt were already a goal to the good through Andre Silva when Stefan Ilsanker was introduced as an 81st-minute substitute.
Getty Images
Eintracht Frankfurt's Super Sub Stefan Ilsanker Makes Bundesliga History
outlookindia.com
2020-06-04T14:39:36+0530

Stefan Ilsanker set a new Bundesliga best mark during Eintracht Frankfurt's 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Eintracht were already a goal to the good through Andre Silva when Ilsanker was introduced as an 81st-minute substitute.

The Austria midfielder promptly converted Bas Dost's flick on – his goal 17 seconds after coming on standing as the fastest by a substitute in the Bundesliga since the beginning of such data collection in 2004-05.

Ilsanker's second closed out the win for Adi Hutter's men, who are up to 11th and 10 points better off than second-bottom Werder.

Next Story >>

No Decision On Achraf Hakimi's Future Before End Of LaLiga Season: Borussia Dortmund

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos