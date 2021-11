Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Kolkata giants East Bengal start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign with a clash against Jamshedpur FC on Sunday in Vasco, Goa. Watch East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC football match live. (More Football News)

East Bengal managed just three wins out of 20 outings last season to finish ninth in the 11-team league. East Bengal will look to put the demons of last season behind them. Jamshedpur FC settled for the sixth position with seven wins and as many losses in the previous season.

Head-to-head

This will be their third meeting in the ISL. Last season, they played out a goalless draw in the first leg, the East Bengal won the return fixture 2-1. But in 2019, East Bengal hammered Jamshedpur 6-0 in a Durand Cup.

Match and telecast details

Match: Third match of ISL 2021, East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: November 21(Sunday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Jalsha Movies, Asianet Plus, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Likely XIs

East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Raju Gaikwad, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Bikash Jairu, Jackichand Singh, Adil Khan, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh Thangjam, Pronay Halder, Mobashir Rahman, Greg Stewart, Alex Lima, Nerujis Valskis, Komal Thatal.

Squads

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya (captain), Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen;

Defenders: Tomislav Mrcela (Australia), Franjo Prce (Croatia) Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Saikhom, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh;

Midfielders: Amir Dervisevic (Slovenia), Darren Sidoel (Netherlands), Jackichand Telem, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Moirangthem Loken Meitei;

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu (Nigeria), Antonio Perosevic (Croatia), Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh.

Head Coach: Manolo Diaz (Spain)

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Vishal Yadav, Rehenesh TP;

Defenders: Eli Sabia (Brazil), Peter Hartley (England, captain), Boris Thangjam, PC Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Sandip Mandi, Anas Edathodika;

Midfielders: Alex Lima (Brazil), Greg Stewart (Scotland), Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das;

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis (Lithuania), Jordan Murray (Australia), Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

Head Coach: Owen Coyle (Scotland).