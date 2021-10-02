Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Durand Cup 2021 Football Final, Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa: Where To See Live Streaming And On Live TV

The Mohammedan Sporting vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2021 final will be televised live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the AddaTimes app.

Durand Cup 2021 Football Final, Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa: Where To See Live Streaming And On Live TV
Sunday's final marks the first meeting between Mohammedan Sporting and FC Goa in Durand Cup. Check match and telecast details of Durand Cup 2021 final. | Composite: Logos

Trending

Durand Cup 2021 Football Final, Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa: Where To See Live Streaming And On Live TV
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T16:53:05+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 4:53 pm

Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting will take on Indian Super League (ISL) giants, FC Goa in the final of Durand Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 3) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Asia's oldest football tournament, in its 130th edition, is being held in West Bengal after it was forced to cancel last year due to coronavirus pandemic. (More Football News)

Both the sides survived intense semi-finals against Bengaluru-based outfits to make the title round. In the first semi, Mohammedan defeated Bengaluru United 4-2 in extra-time, following a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time. They were the first civilian club to win the tournament in 1940.

In the absence of heavyweights Mohun Bagan (now, ATK Mohun Bagan) and East Bengal, local fans are rooting for Mohammedan Sporting. And Andrey Chernyshov's men have so far lived up to their expectations.

Mohammedan finished runners-up in Group A, behind Bengaluru United with wins over Indian Air Force (4-1) and CRPF (5-1). They lost to United 0-2. In the quarters, they defeated Gokulam Kerala 1-0.

FC Goa, making their second appearance after 2019, defeated another ISL outfit, Bengaluru FC via a marathon shoot-out. With Juan Ferrando at the helm, the Gaurs entered the tournament as the strongest title contenders, and it was smooth sailing until the semis. FC Goa are the fourth Goan side to enter the final.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

FC Goa won Group B, with an all-win record. They defeated Army Green 2-0, Sudeva Delhi 2-1 and Jamshedpur FC 5-0. In the quarters, they defeated Delhi FC 5-1.

Sunday's final marks the first meeting between Mohammedan Sporting and FC Goa in Durand Cup. And fans can expect a blockbuster clash. Limited in-stadia fan attendance will be allowed for the final. Both the semis witnessed the presence of a 25,000-plus crowd.

Match and telecast details

Match: Durand Cup 2021 final match between Mohammedan Sporting and FC Goa
Date: October 3 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 6:00 PM IST
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan aka Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, West Bengal.

TV Channels: Sony Sony TEN 2/HD
Live Streaming: AddaTimes app

Squads

Mohammedan Sporting

Goalkeepers: Mithun Samanta, Susnata Malik, Kabir Toufik, Zothanmawia; Defenders: Arijeet Roy, Balwinder Singh, Lalramchullova, Lalramhmunmawia, Manoj Mohammad, Safiul Rahaman, Shaher Shaheen, Sujit Sadhu, Wayne Vaz; Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Buam, Faisal Ali, Firoj Ali, Malsawmzuala, Marcus Joseph, Milan Singh, Nikola Stojanovic (captain), Sk Faiaz, Ridge Demello, Sanjib Ghosh, Sushil Meitei; Forwards: Jaskaranpreet Singh, Stefan Ilic, Azaharuddin.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem; Defenders: Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Kunal Kundaikar, Manushawn Fernandes, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali; Midfielders: Edu Bedia (captain), Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis; Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Delton Colaco.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata Football Durand Cup Indian football Live streaming Preview Mohammedan Sporting FC Goa Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Live Cricket Scores, RR Vs CSK, IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Face Must-Win Game Vs Well-Drilled Chennai Super Kings

Live Cricket Scores, RR Vs CSK, IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Face Must-Win Game Vs Well-Drilled Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2021, KKR Vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders Face Sunrisers Hyderabad In Must-win Game

IPL 2021, RCB Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Have Task Cut Out Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Neeraj Chopra Woos Fans With His Javelin Throw Skills, Underwater - WATCH

Live Cricket Scores, MI vs DC, IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Crash To 77/5 Chasing Mumbai's 129/8

Hockey India Names 30 Members For Senior Men’s National Camp

Serie A: Teen Gianluca Busio’s Maiden League Goal Earn Venezia Draw Vs Cagliari

Ligue 1: Lens Beat 10-Man Reims 2-0 To Consolidate Second Place

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bundesliga: Cologne Continue Strong Start With Come-From-Behind Win Vs Furth

Bundesliga: Cologne Continue Strong Start With Come-From-Behind Win Vs Furth

India Women Shoot Team Skeet Gold At ISSF Junior World Championship In Lima

India Women Shoot Team Skeet Gold At ISSF Junior World Championship In Lima

La Liga: Inaki Williams Sets League Record As Athletic Bilbao Edge Past Alaves

La Liga: Inaki Williams Sets League Record As Athletic Bilbao Edge Past Alaves

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings ‘Seized Key Moments’ Against KKR, Says Brendon McCullum

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings ‘Seized Key Moments’ Against KKR, Says Brendon McCullum

Read More from Outlook

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Outlook Web Desk / The Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s visit has come in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Sharjah as the defending champions look to win a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement