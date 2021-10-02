Durand Cup 2021 Football Final, Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa: Where To See Live Streaming And On Live TV

Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting will take on Indian Super League (ISL) giants, FC Goa in the final of Durand Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 3) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Asia's oldest football tournament, in its 130th edition, is being held in West Bengal after it was forced to cancel last year due to coronavirus pandemic. (More Football News)

Both the sides survived intense semi-finals against Bengaluru-based outfits to make the title round. In the first semi, Mohammedan defeated Bengaluru United 4-2 in extra-time, following a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time. They were the first civilian club to win the tournament in 1940.

In the absence of heavyweights Mohun Bagan (now, ATK Mohun Bagan) and East Bengal, local fans are rooting for Mohammedan Sporting. And Andrey Chernyshov's men have so far lived up to their expectations.

Mohammedan finished runners-up in Group A, behind Bengaluru United with wins over Indian Air Force (4-1) and CRPF (5-1). They lost to United 0-2. In the quarters, they defeated Gokulam Kerala 1-0.

FC Goa, making their second appearance after 2019, defeated another ISL outfit, Bengaluru FC via a marathon shoot-out. With Juan Ferrando at the helm, the Gaurs entered the tournament as the strongest title contenders, and it was smooth sailing until the semis. FC Goa are the fourth Goan side to enter the final.

FC Goa won Group B, with an all-win record. They defeated Army Green 2-0, Sudeva Delhi 2-1 and Jamshedpur FC 5-0. In the quarters, they defeated Delhi FC 5-1.

Sunday's final marks the first meeting between Mohammedan Sporting and FC Goa in Durand Cup. And fans can expect a blockbuster clash. Limited in-stadia fan attendance will be allowed for the final. Both the semis witnessed the presence of a 25,000-plus crowd.

Match and telecast details

Match: Durand Cup 2021 final match between Mohammedan Sporting and FC Goa

Date: October 3 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan aka Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, West Bengal.

TV Channels: Sony Sony TEN 2/HD

Live Streaming: AddaTimes app

Squads

Mohammedan Sporting

Goalkeepers: Mithun Samanta, Susnata Malik, Kabir Toufik, Zothanmawia; Defenders: Arijeet Roy, Balwinder Singh, Lalramchullova, Lalramhmunmawia, Manoj Mohammad, Safiul Rahaman, Shaher Shaheen, Sujit Sadhu, Wayne Vaz; Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Buam, Faisal Ali, Firoj Ali, Malsawmzuala, Marcus Joseph, Milan Singh, Nikola Stojanovic (captain), Sk Faiaz, Ridge Demello, Sanjib Ghosh, Sushil Meitei; Forwards: Jaskaranpreet Singh, Stefan Ilic, Azaharuddin.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem; Defenders: Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Kunal Kundaikar, Manushawn Fernandes, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali; Midfielders: Edu Bedia (captain), Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis; Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Delton Colaco.