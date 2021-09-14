Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United Beat Mohammedan Sporting, Finish Top Of Group A

Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United Beat Mohammedan Sporting, Finish Top Of Group A

Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United Beat Mohammedan Sporting, Finish Top Of Group A
Both sides had already made it to the quarter-finals. Mohammedan Sporting will be going through as Group A runners-up. | Courtesy: Durand Cup

Another Group A fixture between Indian Air Force and CRPF had to be called off due to unplayable conditions caused by heavy rain and water logging.

Trending

Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United Beat Mohammedan Sporting, Finish Top Of Group A
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T19:00:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 7:00 pm

FC Bengaluru United notched up a 2-0 win over Mohammedan SC to finish top of Group A in the Durand Cup football tournament at Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani on Tuesday. (MORE FOOTBALL NEWS)

Both sides had already made it to the quarter-finals, so the Black Panthers will be going through as Group A runners-up.

The game was goalless at half-time and owing to the rain-hit conditions, the deadlock was turning to be hard to break at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 64th minute when Bengaluru’s Thokchom James Singh rose above his marker to score the opener.

With only one goal separating the two sides in the business end, the game was headed towards a nerve-wracking finish in the final few minutes.

All doubts were cast aside, however, when Mohammedan conceded a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Slovenian forward Luka Majcen stepped up and made no mistake in converting the spot-kick and rubberstamping Bengaluru United’s status as Group A kingpins with added authority.

The concurrent Group A fixture between Indian Air Force (IAF) and CRPF had to be called off due to unplayable conditions caused by heavy rain and water logging.

Both sides were awarded one point each.

Tags

PTI Football Durand Cup Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule

Yuriy Sedykh, Hammer Throw World Record Holder, Dies At 66

Davis Cup: Low Bounce And Not-so-fast Court Surprises Indian Team In Finland

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Sign Aussie Defender Tomislav Mrcela

Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka Legend, Quits Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: SL Set 121-run Target For SA

Biennial Football World Cup: Asian Confederation Welcomes FIFA's Consultation Process

Indian Premier League: E-bidding For New IPL Teams Planned On October 17

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing Review: Indian Coaching Staff Could Be Overhauled After World Championships

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing Review: Indian Coaching Staff Could Be Overhauled After World Championships

Tokyo Olympic Medal Just The Beginning For Indian Hockey: Shamsher Singh

Tokyo Olympic Medal Just The Beginning For Indian Hockey: Shamsher Singh

Real Madrid Count On Vinicius Junior After Failed Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid Count On Vinicius Junior After Failed Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

Outlook Web Desk / The NHRC has sent notices to governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and their police chiefs, over allegations that the ongoing farmers protests have "adversely impacted" industrial units and transportation, and Covid safety norms have been breached at the agitation sites.

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rose 45.8% to touch US$33.28 Billion in August 2021, trade deficit widened to touch US$13.8 billion

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/