February 14, 2021
Corona
Rishabh Pant Takes Sensational Catch, Gifts Mohammed Siraj First-ball Wicket In Home Test - WATCH

India vs England, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant took a superb catch to help Mohammed Siraj claim his first wicket at home

Outlook Web Bureau 14 February 2021
A diving Rishabh Pant making sure the ball sticks to his gloves
Screengrabs: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2021-02-14T13:55:48+05:30

Rishabh Pant proved doubters wrong by taking a superb catch on day 2 of the second Test against England in Chennai. His wicketkeeping skills have been a topic of intense debate. But on Sunday, the 23-year-old earned new fans.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | News

In the 39th over, Ollie Pope got a faint edge off the first ball and it was going for a four behind the wicket. But a diving Pant completed the catch even as the ball threatened to pop out of his gloves.

Watch it here:

Pant thus helped Mohammed Siraj take a wicket off his first delivery in home Test. Siraj, who emphatically led India's bowling attack in Australia, missed the first Test.

Earlier, Pant was left stranded as England dismissed India for 329. He made 58 not out.

