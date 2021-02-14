Rishabh Pant Takes Sensational Catch, Gifts Mohammed Siraj First-ball Wicket In Home Test - WATCH

Rishabh Pant proved doubters wrong by taking a superb catch on day 2 of the second Test against England in Chennai. His wicketkeeping skills have been a topic of intense debate. But on Sunday, the 23-year-old earned new fans.

In the 39th over, Ollie Pope got a faint edge off the first ball and it was going for a four behind the wicket. But a diving Pant completed the catch even as the ball threatened to pop out of his gloves.

Watch it here:

Rishabh Pant did brilliantly here! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂpic.twitter.com/KWZFK4c0WW — Catch Mate. (@CatchMate_) February 14, 2021

What a Catch from Rishabh Pant !! Siraj gets wicket on his first ball in India. pic.twitter.com/QcQ62RcaHy — Abhinav (@DeadlyYorkers) February 14, 2021

Pant thus helped Mohammed Siraj take a wicket off his first delivery in home Test. Siraj, who emphatically led India's bowling attack in Australia, missed the first Test.

Earlier, Pant was left stranded as England dismissed India for 329. He made 58 not out.

