Different Personalities, Both Champions And Mighty Effective: Ravi Shastri On Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni

India's MS Dhoni has been on the receiving end of criticism in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. The bad words have come in due to his slow knock against Afghanistan, although the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have flown into his defence. Now, head coach Ravi Shastri has shared a few words to say too.

Posting a photo of Dhoni and Kohli on Twitter, Shastri tweeted, "Different personalities. Both champions and mighty effective."

Former captain Dhoni is still considered to be a crucial cog in Team India's setup, and although Kohli is the skipper, Dhoni still has a big say in everything.

Against Afghanistan, the 37-year-old produced a slow 28-run knock from 52 deliveries. He was stumped off from Rashid Khan's delivery. The dismissal happened in the 45th over.

Also, his very slow inning partnering Kedhar Jadhav didn't receive a good reception.

Indian cricket team fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure, and some even hinted that Dhoni should retire or be replaced.