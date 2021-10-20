Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose

Lakshya, who had finished runners-up at Dutch Open last Sunday, dished out a superb performance to outclass national champion Sourabh 21-9 21-7 in 26 minutes.

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose
Lakshya Sen is likely to clash with second seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark next. | File Photo

Trending

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T22:50:53+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 10:50 pm

Young Lakshya Sen thumped compatriot Sourabh Verma in straight games to enter the second round but it was curtains for Saina Nehwal at the Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament at Odense, Denmark on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

Lakshya, who had finished runners-up at Dutch Open last Sunday, dished out a superb performance to outclass national champion Sourabh 21-9 21-7 in 26 minutes.

The 20-year-old from Almora, who had failed to make the cut for the Sudirman Cup and Thomas Cup Final after losing his only match in the trials, is likely to clash with second seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark next.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina, who had retired midway through her first match at Uber Cup Final due to a groin injury, couldn't match Japan's world number 20 Aya Ohori and lost 21-16 21-14 in the opening round.

Former top 10 player HS Prannoy also bowed out of the competition after losing 18-21 19-21 to sixth seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie, while 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap retired after being 0-3 down against fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The Indian doubles players had a dismal outing as, apart from Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, none of the others could put up a fight in their respective matches.

While Satwik and Ashwini's gallant battle ended with a 17-21 21-14 11-21 loss to China's Feng Yan Zhe and Du Yue in mixed doubles, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram lost 8-21 7-21 to Indonesian combination of Nita Violina Marwah and Putri Syaikah in women's doubles.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy also went down 17-21 13-21 to second seeded Korean pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan.

Lakshya had claimed five titles in 2019 before COVID-19 forced the suspension of the BWF calender.

On Wednesday, the world number 25 Indian was up against Sourabh, an opponent against whom he had lost twice in the past but it made no difference as Lakshya dished out a dominating show to blow him away.

He led 7-2 early on and never looked in trouble as he reeled off seven straight points from 13-7 to grab seven game points. Sourabh saved two before Lakhsya pocketed the opening game.

In the second game, Lakshya stepped up the pace, jumping to a 7-0 advantage and kept marching ahead to seal the contest.

Tags

PTI Lakshya Sen Saina Nehwal Denmark Badminton Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game

India Vs Pakistan: Why ICC Men's T20 World Cup Match On October 24 Can't Be Cancelled

Newcastle United Reshaping Begins With Manager Steve Bruce Leaving

James Pattinson, Australia Bowler, Retires From International Cricket

Olympic Flame Arrives In Beijing For Winter Games Amid Boycott Calls

SCO Vs OMA, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Have Edge Against Oman

AFG Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Set 190-run Target For West Indies

Rashid Khan Analyses Why Virat Kohli Is Special And Different From A Chris Gayle

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Shaheen Afridi Removes Temba Bavuma To Break Dangerous Stand

PAK Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Shaheen Afridi Removes Temba Bavuma To Break Dangerous Stand

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

SL Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Set 172-run Target For Ireland

SL Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Set 172-run Target For Ireland

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game - Highlights

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

Outlook Web Desk / As many as 96 persons from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement