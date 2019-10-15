Poshan
Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Advance To Second Round

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Advance To Second Round

PV Sindhu defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to advance to second round of the Denmark Open Badminton tournament. Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap coasted past Sitthikom Thammasin.

ANI 15 October 2019
PV Sindhu recently slipped one spot in the BWF women's singles rankings to the sixth spot whereas Parupalli Kashyap holds the 25th position in the men's singles rankings.
2019-10-15T17:07:05+0530

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Parupalli Kashyap outclassed their respective opponents in the first round of the Denmark Open at Odense (Denmark) on Tuesday.

(Badminton News)

Sindhu defeated Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 22-20, 21-18 in the two-straight games in a clash that lasted for 38 minutes.

On the other hand, Kashyap won against Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-13, 21-12 to proceed to the second round of the tournament. Kashyap's match too lasted for 38 minutes.

On August 25, 24-year-old Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland's Basel.

ANI Badminton Sports
