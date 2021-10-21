Advertisement
Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters quarter After Hard-fought Win

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be pitted against world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen in the round of 16, while Sameer Verma will meet Anders Antonsen from the host country.

This is PV Sindhu's first tournament since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August. | File Photo

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters quarter After Hard-fought Win
Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 4:35 pm

India's double Olympic medallist superstar PV Sindhu reached the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament in Odense, Denmark on Thursday after three hard-fought games against her opponent from Thailand. (More Badminton News)

Sindhu won after a struggle against Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes in her last 16 match.

This is Sindhu's first tournament since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August. One of India's greatest Olympians, Sindhu had taken a break to rejuvenate before making a comeback in this tournament.

The big names from India included London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and former men's world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be pitted against world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen in the round of 16, while Sameer Verma will meet Anders Antonsen from the host country.

Tags

PTI P.V. Sindhu Denmark Badminton Sports
