Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Match

Up against a resurgent Delhi Capitals, defending champions Mumbai Indians will need to address their middle-order woes if they are to go for a third consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

While Delhi come into the match after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai have recorded back-to-back victories by defending low totals, something a formidable opponents like DC may not offer.

This will be their 29th meeting. Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record, 16-12, including four last season - a league double, the Qualifier 1 and the big final.

Match and telecast details

Match: 13th match of Indian Premier League 2021, between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Date: April 20 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton De Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Aniruddha Joshi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.

