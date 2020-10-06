Deadline Day 2020: Busy Bayern Munich Bring In Three As Manchester United Look Set For Late Flurry

Bayern Munich have enjoyed a hugely productive transfer deadline day with three new arrivals at the Allianz Arena, while Manchester United look set for a hectic final few hours. (More Football News)

Bayern had always looked likely to be active in the last days of the window, with the re-emergence of Callum Hudson-Odoi as a target indicative of their plans.

But Bayern were unable to lure the England talent away from Chelsea and the German champions subsequently turned their attention to a familiar face.

Douglas Costa, who previously spent two years with Bayern, returns on a season-long loan from Juventus, who subsequently bolstered their attacking options with Italy international Federico Chiesa.

Costa, 30, was one of three arrivals, however – Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting secured another move to an elite European club having spent the previous two years with Paris Saint-Germain.

The German-born Cameroon forward previously played for hometown club Hamburg, Nurnberg, Mainz and Schalke in the Bundesliga.

Bouna Sarr is the other player to join, with the right-back arriving from Marseille and bolstering their defensive options to allow for Joshua Kimmich to take up the mantle in midfield following Thiago Alcantara's move to Liverpool.

Manchester United are expected to make moves in the coming hours, having already snapped up Alex Telles from Porto, who have also seen Danilo Pereira depart to PSG.

A deal for Edinson Cavani to join Telles at Old Trafford is reportedly done, while Ousmane Dembele has been mentioned as a target. Similarly, youngsters Facundo Pellistri and Amad Traore are thought to be nearing agreements.

OLD LADY SPLASH THE CASH

Chiesa is the biggest name on the move in Europe so far, with the Italy winger signing a two-year loan deal at Allianz Stadium which Juve are obliged to make permanent in a deal, one that could eventually earn Fiorentina €60million.

La Viola have seen several incomings as well, however, with Jose Callejon following defenders Antonio Barreca and Lucas Martinez Quarta in joining the club.

Roma have managed to offload a few players, with Diego Perotti moving to Fenerbahce and Justin Kluivert joining RB Leipzig – and they are still hoping to bring in defensive reinforcements, Chris Smalling and Antonio Rudiger strongly linked.

Italian full-backs have certainly been a popular commodity on deadline day, with Matteo Darmian linking up with Inter and Mattia De Sciglio leaving Juve for Lyon.

GONNA TAKE YOU TO THE EIBAR

While Real Madrid and Barcelona appear set for quiet days, the same cannot be said for one of the teams hoping to trouble them in LaLiga this term – Sevilla.

The Europa League winners have shipped two of their most promising youngsters to Eibar, with Bryan Gil and Alejandro Pozo providing the Basque side with greater depth on the flanks.

Netherlands-born Morocco international winger Oussama Idrissa joins Sevilla in a reported €13m deal from AZ, while Oranje centre-back Karim Rekik moves to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan from Hertha Berlin for an estimated cost of €4m.

They could yet bring in Joshua King from Bournemouth as well.

Madrid's lack of activity does not mean the Zidane household has no news, however, as Luca Zidane has flown the nest and joined Rayo Vallecano on a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid secured the loan signing of highly rated Benfica winger Jota.

INS AND OUTS AT ARSENAL?

The biggest deal in the earlier part of deadline day in England was Ben Godfrey's transfer from Norwich City to Everton, which could land the Canaries £30m.

Another young prospect on the move is Matteo Guendouzi. The French talent has fallen out of favour at Arsenal and he has been allowed to join Hertha Berlin for the season.

In his place could come Thomas Partey, the Atletico Madrid midfielder who has been strongly linked with the Gunners for several months.

The Ghana international is reportedly set to have his €50m release clause triggered by Arsenal, with Atletico previously making it clear they have no desire to negotiate with interested parties.

Elsewhere in London, Chelsea have once again loaned out Tiemoue Bakayoko, who after playing at Milan and Monaco in the past two seasons now joins up with Napoli.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine