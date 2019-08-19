Davis Cup, IND Vs PAK: Discussion Between AITA, ITF Pushed To Tuesday

﻿
India were all set to go to Pakistan for the Davis Cup tie before relations between the two countries deteriorated in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

19 August 2019
India's two-day tie against Pakistan is scheduled to begin in the Pakistan capital on September 14.
The teleconference between the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) regarding the former's security concerns about playing the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group 1 tie against Pakistan in Islamabad next month, has been postponed to Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

After rejecting India's security concerns twice, the ITF had agreed to a teleconference on the issue with AITA representatives. The meeting was initially supposed to take place on Monday.

Also Read: 8 Reasons Why Davis Cup In Islamabad Is Unsafe

AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee said, "ITF Executive Director Justine Albert was unavailable today so it has been postponed to tomorrow."

India's non-playing Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi, who was to be part of the conference call, confirmed that the discussions have been postponed by a day.

"Yes (it has been postponed). It will now take place at 7 in the evening tomorrow," Bhupathi told IANS.

Also Read: ITF Refuses To Shift Or Postpone Davis Cup Tie Against Pakistan

Bhupathi will be part of the conference call which will further decide on the next course of action as to whether the much-talked-about tie will be shifted to another venue or not.

India were all set to go to Pakistan before relations between the two countries deteriorated further in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The scrapping has turned the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Pakistan's diplomatic ties with India took a beating post the turn of events. ITF has previously turned down India's security concerns to finally settle for a discussion on the matter.

The tie, scheduled to be held in Islamabad, has become a matter of speculation ever since Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India citing the revocation status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir.

Mahesh Bhupathi Davis Cup Tennis India Vs Pakistan
