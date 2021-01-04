January 04, 2021
Corona
Darren Fletcher Joins Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Coaching Staff At Manchester United

Having coached Manchester United's Under-16s, Darren Fletcher has accepted the chance to work with the first team

Omnisport 04 January 2021
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
2021-01-04T19:20:00+05:30

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching staff on a full-time basis. (More Football News)

Fletcher came through United's academy as he spent two decades at Old Trafford during his playing career. He returned to the club in October 2020, taking up the chance to coach the Under-16s.

The 36-year-old - who also had spells at West Brom and Stoke City, as well as winning 80 caps for Scotland - has now accepted a full-time role working with the first team.

"I am delighted to be returning to the club as a first-team coach," Fletcher told United's official website.

"It's a very exciting time for this young team and I am looking forward to taking the next steps in my coaching career by working with Ole and his staff."

Solskjaer is pleased to have Fletcher - who won five Premier League titles with United, as well as the FA Cup and the Champions League - on board.

"Darren has the United DNA running through his veins and he knows exactly what it takes to be a Manchester United player," Solskjaer said.

"He is at the start of his coaching career and his experience both on and off the pitch along with his winning mentality, commitment and hard work will be a great addition to the staff."

