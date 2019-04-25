Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of IPL; Big Blow For Royal Challengers Bangalore

﻿
Proteas Speedster Dale Steyn had suffered a major shoulder injury in Perth against Australia in 2016 that kept him out of action for two years. In his brief stint in the ongoing IPL, Steyn had an inflammation in his shoulders and has been advised rest.

The arrival of Dale Steyn had bolstered the RCB bowling attack. It is to be seen if RCB name a replacement for him for the remainder of the tournament.
Royal Challengers Bangalore speedster Dale Syen was on Thursday ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to an inflammation in his shoulder.

The veteran South African fast bowler, who had recently joined RCB as a replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile, was forced to sit out of the match against Kings XI Punjab here on Wankhede after he picked up a niggle.

"Dale Steyn has been prescribed with ample rest due to inflammation in his shoulder. On account of state of his health, Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL," Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of RCB, said in a statement.

The injury-prone pacer had returned to the IPL after a gap of two years and straight away contributed to team's winning cause by picking up four wickets in two games -- against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

"His presence has helped the team immensely and we are very thankful for the inspiration and passion that he brought to the squad. The team will deeply miss his energy and presence around. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the luck for all future endeavours," RCB Chairman said.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to start on May 30 in the United Kingdom, Steyn may not be willing to aggravate his injury.

Steyn will be assessed by a shoulder specialist and measures will be put in place to get him ready for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in England and Wales next month.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained: “Dale felt discomfort after playing his second match at the tournament. Upon assessment and subsequent investigations, a flare-up of his right shoulder was confirmed. With the World Cup around the corner, it is our priority to get him back to full fitness before the squad departs on May 19th. He will consult with a shoulder specialist upon his return and a recovery plan will be put in place.”

The Proteas’ World Cup squad will assemble for their week-long camp on May 12th prior to departing for the tournament.  

(With Agency Inputs)

