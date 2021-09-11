Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Newcastle's goalkeeper Freddie Woodman fails to stop Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford on Saturday. | AP

Cristiano Ronaldo, the 36-year-old Portugal forward, was sold by Juventus to United last month. Ronaldo won every major silverware with Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 before leaving for Real Madrid

2021-09-11T21:57:49+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:57 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Manchester United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League on Saturday. (More Football News)

There was a tap-in from Ronaldo in the first half and a low strike after the break to restore the lead after Javier Manquillo equalized.

Ronaldo’s compatriot, Bruno Fernandes, scored the third and Jesse Lingard completed United’s third win in four league games in stoppage time. The 36-year-old Portugal forward secured an unexpected return to United when he was sold by Juventus last month.

The masses of United fans arriving at Old Trafford in their new jerseys writ with Ronaldo on the back got what they hoped for when the lineup was revealed an hour before kickoff. Ronaldo won every major honor with United from 2003 to 2009 before leaving for Real Madrid.

