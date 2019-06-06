﻿
Cricket World Cup: Shut Up You Idiot! Michael Vaughan Engages In Nasty Row With Indian Fan Over Kedar Jadhav Remark

Kedar Jadhav bowled four overs of his offspin without success during India's comfortable six-wicket win over South Africa in the eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 06 June 2019
2019-06-06T19:19:35+0530

Michael Vaughan found himself in a nasty online row with an Indian fan after the former England cricket team captain named Kedar Jadhav as his "new favourite player" on Wednesday.  (HIGHLIGHTS OF INDIA Vs SOUTH AFRICA | SCORECARD)

Jadhav, who has a unique bowling style, was seen in action during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa at Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Here's how it all started.

The reaction:

Vaughan's 'stupid' comment:

Then...

Jadhav bowled four overs of his offspin without success during India's comfortable six-wicket win over South Africa.

