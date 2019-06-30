Cricket World Cup, India Vs England: If We Win The Next Four Games, We Win The Trophy, Says Moeen Ali – WATCH

With England hoping to come back to winning ways when they take on India, at Edgbaston, in the ongoing Cricket World Cup on June 30, all-rounder Moeen Ali has stated that his side can win the tournament, if they register victories in their next four fixtures.

The hosts have lost two consecutive fixtures, against Sri Lanka and Australia. Also, earlier on, they faced defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

Posted by ICC's official Twitter handle, Moeen Ali feels contributes the recent losses to frustration and nerves. He also feels that the defeats are a good thing, as the pressure could be good for the team.

"We know that if we win the next four games, we win the World Cup," quipped Ali.

"We have put in so much of work, we will like we deserve it," he added. He also hinted that the recent performances could be because the team got too desperate.

"I don't think we have played great cricket," opined the 32-year-old.

The hosts were considered as favourties, but recent results have pushed them into the fifth position in the standings, with Pakistan climbing to the fourth spot. With matches against India and New Zealand remaining, it is a do-or-die situation for England.

The Men in Blue can also give the knockout blow to England.

Earlier, writing for The Guardian, the 32-year-old stated that Kohli's is a very important wicket, and it won't affect their friendship.

Ali said, "Virat (Kohli) knows he's there to score runs for India, while I'm here to get him out (or score some myself). It means a lot to get a player like him out but you can be still be friends trying to do it."