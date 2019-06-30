﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup, India Vs England: If We Win The Next Four Games, We Win The Trophy, Says Moeen Ali – WATCH

Cricket World Cup, India Vs England: If We Win The Next Four Games, We Win The Trophy, Says Moeen Ali – WATCH

England have lost two consecutive fixtures, against Sri Lanka and Australia. Also, earlier on, they faced defeat at the hands of Pakistan. Up next they face India in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, and Moeen Ali feels that his side can romp to a win.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 June 2019
Cricket World Cup, India Vs England: If We Win The Next Four Games, We Win The Trophy, Says Moeen Ali – WATCH
The hosts were considered as favourties, but recent results have pushed them into the fifth position in the standings.
Twitter
Cricket World Cup, India Vs England: If We Win The Next Four Games, We Win The Trophy, Says Moeen Ali – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-06-30T12:31:22+0530

With England hoping to come back to winning ways when they take on India, at Edgbaston, in the ongoing Cricket World Cup on June 30, all-rounder Moeen Ali has stated that his side can win the tournament, if they register victories in their next four fixtures.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

The hosts have lost two consecutive fixtures, against Sri Lanka and Australia. Also, earlier on, they faced defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

Posted by ICC's official Twitter handle, Moeen Ali feels contributes the recent losses to frustration and nerves. He also feels that the defeats are a good thing, as the pressure could be good for the team.

"We know that if we win the next four games, we win the World Cup," quipped Ali.

"We have put in so much of work, we will like we deserve it," he added. He also hinted that the recent performances could be because the team got too desperate.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup, England Vs India: I Would Love To Take Virat Kohli's Wicket, Says Moeen Ali

"I don't think we have played great cricket," opined the 32-year-old.

The hosts were considered as favourties, but recent results have pushed them into the fifth position in the standings, with Pakistan climbing to the fourth spot. With matches against India and New Zealand remaining, it is a do-or-die situation for England.

The Men in Blue can also give the knockout blow to England.

Earlier, writing for The Guardian, the 32-year-old stated that Kohli's is a very important wicket, and it won't affect their friendship. 

Ali said, "Virat (Kohli) knows he's there to score runs for India, while I'm here to get him out (or score some myself). It means a lot to get a player like him out but you can be still be friends trying to do it."

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Moeen Ali Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : On Social Media Day, Mamata Banerjee Says Platform Should Be Used For Good Of Mankind
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters