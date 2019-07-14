﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup Final: Kevin Pietersen Predicts An Easy Win For England Vs New Zealand

Cricket World Cup Final: Kevin Pietersen Predicts An Easy Win For England Vs New Zealand

England are up against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup final, at Lord's on July 14. Former captain Kevin Pietersen feels it will be a win for the hosts.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2019
Cricket World Cup Final: Kevin Pietersen Predicts An Easy Win For England Vs New Zealand
The hosts will be aiming for a win after having never won the trophy in their history. Meanwhile, even New Zealand have never won the title.
AP
Cricket World Cup Final: Kevin Pietersen Predicts An Easy Win For England Vs New Zealand
outlookindia.com
2019-07-14T14:45:03+0530

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been pretty active on social media during the ongoing Cricket World Cup. His country is currently up against New Zealand in the final at Lord's on July 14. The right-handed batsman feels that the Eoin Morgan-led side can win the trophy.

(NZ VS ENG LIVE BLOG)

Taking to Instagram, Pietersen stated, "You’ve made it to the home of cricket, @herringboneandsui...! I’m thinking an easy WIN for England! Agree?!?!"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

You’ve made it to the home of cricket, @herringboneandsui...! I’m thinking an easy WIN for England! Agree?!?!

A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Jul 14, 2019 at 1:05am PDT

ALSO READ: Why Kane Williamson Was Destined For Big Things Since A Child

The hosts will be aiming for a win after having never won the trophy in their history. Meanwhile, even New Zealand have never won the title.

England finished third during the league stage, while Kane Williamson's side were fourth. In the semifinals, England defeated Australia, while the Black Caps beat India.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kevin Pietersen Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Wimbledon: Simona Halep Inspired By Roger Federer Prior To Serena Williams Thrashing
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters