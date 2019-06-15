﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup: Australia To Take Final Call On Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh Placed On Standby

Cricket World Cup: Australia To Take Final Call On Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh Placed On Standby

Marcus Stoinis is currently suffering from a side strain, as Australia gear up for their Bangladesh clash in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

PTI 15 June 2019
Cricket World Cup: Australia To Take Final Call On Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh Placed On Standby
Marcus Stoinis is unable to bowl due to his injury.
AP
Cricket World Cup: Australia To Take Final Call On Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh Placed On Standby
outlookindia.com
2019-06-15T13:15:53+0530

Australia will take a final call on injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' fate in the Cricket World Cup ahead of their next week's match against Bangladesh. Aaron Finch also revealed about Stoinis' standby.

HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

Stoinis, who has suffered a side strain that is preventing him from bowling, will be travelling with the Australian squad to Nottingham – the venue for their next match – and the final decision on whether he would remain in the World Cup would be taken there.

Skipper Aaron Finch said Mitchell Marsh, who is on standby and has started training, would be ready if he is included into the official squad.

"Yeah, that's why he's here ... but as a bit of a precaution more than anything, if Stoinis doesn't recover well enough over the next couple of days," Finch was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: Sachin Tendulkar Fan Sudhir Gautam Feels Virat Kohli's Side Are Currently The Best – WATCH

"There is confidence that Mitch will come in and do well if selected, if Stoinis doesn't recover properly," he added.

Finch admitted that injury to an all-rounder upsets the balance of a side.

"Yeah, it's tough when guys, especially all-rounders who balance out your side really well and give you that extra fast-bowling option, as well as a top-six batter, (are out). So it's a little bit difficult trying to decide whether you go the extra batter or the extra bowler, depending on conditions," Finch said.

"So I think it does make it a little bit tougher, a bit more of a challenge, no doubt. But we also did plan for that, if it did happen throughout the tournament. So it wasn't a total surprise. Obviously, it's not ideal, but it's not a surprise to us because we had already thought about things like that. But just game to game, it totally changes depending on the conditions," he added.

READ MORE IN:
PTI Marcus Stoinis Aaron Finch Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : In Gujarat, Seven Die After Inhaling Toxic Fumes While Cleaning Sewer
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters