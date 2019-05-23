Cricket World Cup 2019: India, Pakistan Fans Fight Over ICC Poll Asking Virat Kohli & Co's Chances

The rivalry between neighbours India and Pakistan is unrivalled. Even before the start of the Cricket World Cup 2019, fans from either side of the International Border have started sparring.

Early Thursday morning, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a Twitter post asking fans how far India will go in the 12th edition of the sport's biggest tournament with a listing of 1983 champions' history.

Soon, the popular social media platform became a battleground for rival fans.

I’m Pakistani and we all know they will make the semis, there’s no need to lie to yourself just because it’s India — Ismail Nazir (@ismailnazir_) May 23, 2019

InshaAllah pehly round me bar o ga.. Semi finalist teams are newzealand,south africa, england and pakistan... Final o ga pakistan aur south africa.. 1 bar phir pak jeety ga aur south africa 1 important match har jaye ga... ðÂÂÂ — Sir Saad Ahmed Malyk (@SaadAhmedMalik6) May 22, 2019

I don't Know India will win world cup or not... Bt i damn sure india will win against Pakistan ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ♥ï¸ÂðÂÂ¥ — Suresh Vij Kumar Msd (@SureshVijkumar) May 22, 2019

Unfortunately this is only trophy u won in 6 years.. You couldnt even win a series against a top ranking ODI since 2013 and you are commenting about our chances ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Sai (@saiwassup) May 22, 2019

India will not qualify for the final fours they will be knocked out from group stage... — Taha Hassan (@IamTahaHasan) May 22, 2019

Team that has dhoni, Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah . How far do you think they will go? — Jay Banks (@JayBanksTweets) May 22, 2019

Ranked second in ICC ODI rankings, India will enter the World Cup as one of the favourites, while Pakistan – 1992 winners – as usual remain as one of the most unpredictable sides.

Pakistan open their campaign with a fixture against West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham while India face South Africa in their opening match on June 5 at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The fierce neighbours will face off on June 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester.