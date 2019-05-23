﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Cricket World Cup 2019: India, Pakistan Fans Fight Over ICC Poll Asking Virat Kohli & Co's Chances

Cricket World Cup 2019: India, Pakistan Fans Fight Over ICC Poll Asking Virat Kohli & Co's Chances

The fierce neighbours -- both former champions -- will face off on June 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Outlook Web Bureau 23 May 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: India, Pakistan Fans Fight Over ICC Poll Asking Virat Kohli & Co's Chances
India have never lost to Pakistan in Cricket World Cup
File Photo
Cricket World Cup 2019: India, Pakistan Fans Fight Over ICC Poll Asking Virat Kohli & Co's Chances
outlookindia.com
2019-05-23T10:21:12+0530

The rivalry between neighbours India and Pakistan is unrivalled. Even before the start of the Cricket World Cup 2019, fans from either side of the International Border have started sparring.

Early Thursday morning, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a Twitter post asking fans how far India will go in the 12th edition of the sport's biggest tournament with a listing of 1983 champions' history.

Soon, the popular social media platform became a battleground for rival fans.

Ranked second in ICC ODI rankings, India will enter the World Cup as one of the favourites, while Pakistan – 1992 winners – as usual remain as one of the most unpredictable sides.

Pakistan open their campaign with a fixture against West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham while India face South Africa in their opening match on June 5 at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The fierce neighbours will face off on June 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket India Vs Pakistan Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : NDA Surges Ahead Of UPA In Early Trends, Crosses 300-Mark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters