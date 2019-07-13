﻿
Cricket World Cup 2019: England's Final With New Zealand In Numbers

Here's a look at the numbers ahead of the Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's

Omnisport 13 July 2019
No New Zealander has scored more runs at a World Cup than Kane Williamson (548) has managed in this edition.
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-07-13T13:07:48+0530

England will bid to bring 'cricket home' at Lord's on Sunday when they face New Zealand in the World Cup final. (FULL COVERAGE

The home of cricket will host a clash between two countries seeking their first ever World Cup triumph.

Eoin Morgan's England crushed Australia by eight wickets in the second semi-final, after Kane Williamson's Black Caps stunned India at Old Trafford in their last-four encounter.

Here we take a look at the numbers behind Sunday's showpiece - 

6 - Whichever team lifts the trophy at the weekend will become the sixth nation to win the World Cup - after West Indies, India, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

2 - England have met New Zealand in two previous ODIs at Lord's, the Black Caps winning on both occasions - by five wickets in 2013 and 51 runs in 2008.

548 - No New Zealander has scored more runs at a World Cup than Williamson has managed in this edition.

4 out of 5 - The team that has won the toss has lost four of the previous five World Cup finals. Australia's victory over Sri Lanka in 2007 is the exception.

275 - The highest successful chase in a World Cup final came in 2011 when India (277-4) beat Sri Lanka.

359 - Only one team has managed to score more than 300 in a World Cup final when batting first, Australia posting 359-2 against India 16 years ago.

1,029 - England (2,942) have scored 1,029 more runs than New Zealand (1,913) at the tournament, though they played an extra group game as the Black Caps' fixture with India was washed out.

100 - Morgan's men have been explosive in obtaining those runs too, scoring 100 more fours and 53 more maximums than their upcoming opponents.

3 - Jason Roy's return to the side has coincided with three consecutive century stands alongside Jonny Bairstow. There have been never been four successive opening partnerships worth three figures in England's ODI history.

338 - No bowler has produced more dot balls than England paceman Jofra Archer's 338. New Zealand seamer Trent Boult (320) is third on the list behind Australia's Pat Cummins (323).

Omnisport Eoin Morgan Kane Williamson Jofra Archer Jason Roy London ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team England vs New Zealand

