Australia's Usman Khawaja has been sent for scans on his jaw after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer from West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell during their unofficial warm-up game of the Cricket World Cup 2019.

The top-order batsman had just five runs to his name when he was forced to retire hurt. Khawaja was struck by a delivery from Russell during the second over of Australia's run chase Hampshire's secondary ground on Wednesday.

Khawaja didn't play any further part in the match. He was subsequently sent to hospital for scans on his jaw.

Watch it here:

Relief for the Aussies as Usman Khawaja is passed fit after copping a nasty blow to the head off the bowling of Andre Russell during an un-official #CWC19 warm-up clash in Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/OOR3m5G9ro — ICC (@ICC) May 22, 2019

Set a target of 230, Australia won the match by seven wickets and 11.3 overs to spare as former captain Steve Smith continued his hot form even as David Warner failed to fire at No.3.

Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 at Bristol.

They have further warm-ups with hosts England and Sri Lanka prior to beginning the defence of the title they won when co-hosting in 2015.