Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Cricket Spot-Fixing: Pakistan Player Suspended For Not Reporting Approach

Only recently, Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal resumed his career after remaining suspended from all cricket activities since February 2020.

Cricket Spot-Fixing: Pakistan Player Suspended For Not Reporting Approach
A PCB source said that the Anti-Corruption Unit was investigating the incident of Zeeshan Malik being approached to spot-fix. | File Photo

Trending

Cricket Spot-Fixing: Pakistan Player Suspended For Not Reporting Approach
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T15:41:56+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 3:41 pm

A Pakistan U-19 player and first class batter Zeeshan Malik was on Thursday provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board for not reporting a spot-fixing approach made during the just-concluded National T20 Championship. (More Cricket News)

The PCB suspended the Northern Cricket Association player under Article 4.7.1 of its Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending investigation.

A PCB source confirmed that the Anti-Corruption Unit was investigating an incident of Malik being approached to spot-fix during the championship matches which he did not report immediately to the relevant authorities.

The National T20 Championship concluded in Lahore on Wednesday.

Only recently, Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal resumed his career after remaining suspended from all cricket activities since February 2020. Akmal had also not reported approaches made to him for spot-fixing during the Pakistan Super League.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Akmal also had to pay a fine of 4.2 million rupees to the PCB as part of the disciplinary action taken against him though the board had pushed for a three-year ban on him.

Malik, a talented young opener who appeared for Northern Punjab in the National Championship, was among the runs in a few games but his team lost in the semifinals.

Tags

PTI Umar Akmal Pakistan Cricket Pakistan national cricket team PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Cricket - Match & Spot Fixing Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Jasprit Bumrah At Old Trafford: Manchester United Welcome India Pacer After IPL Stint - See Post

Jasprit Bumrah At Old Trafford: Manchester United Welcome India Pacer After IPL Stint - See Post

Will Pucovski, Australia Test Opener, Suffers Another Concussion Ahead Of Ashes Series Against England

Live Streaming Of CSK Vs KKR: Where To See IPL Final Live On Dussehra Day 2021

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Bring On India, Pakistan Cricket Captain Babar Azam Sends War Cry

Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 Final - A Battle Royale In Dubai

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: KL Rahul Can Take Pressure Off Virat Kohli, Says Brett Lee

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final: Andre Russell May Play, Hints Kolkata Knight Riders' David Hussey

Why Delhi Capitals Lost IPL 2021 Humdinger Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Explains DC Coach Ricky Ponting

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil Coach Tite Banks On ‘New Hope’ Raphinha

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil Coach Tite Banks On ‘New Hope’ Raphinha

France Footballer Lucas Hernandez Faces Prison Time For Violating Restraining Order

France Footballer Lucas Hernandez Faces Prison Time For Violating Restraining Order

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct

KKR Captain Eoin Morgan Alarmed At Losing 6 Wickets For 7 Runs During IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Vs DC

KKR Captain Eoin Morgan Alarmed At Losing 6 Wickets For 7 Runs During IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Vs DC

Read More from Outlook

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed a application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

PTI / Pakistan will take on India in their T20 World Cup opener on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement