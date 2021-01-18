Cricket Great BS Chandrasekhar Recovering From 'Very Very Minutest Stroke'

Former India cricketer B S Chandrasekhar has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke but is recovering well and is set to be discharged in the next couple of days, his family said on Monday. (More Cricket News)



The 75-year old legendary former leg-spinner complained of "tiredness and fatigue" on Friday evening and his speech became a "little bit cluttered", his wife Sandhya Chandrsekhar Bhagwath told PTI, describing the health scare as a "very, very minutest stroke".



"Chandra is recovering very well, and he will be back home on Wednesday or Thursday," she said.



On advice of doctors, the Mysuru-born Chandrasekhar was admitted to the Aster RV Hospital, where he was kept in the emergency care unit for observation.



Sandhya said that Chandrasekhar has now been shifted to a regular ward and undergoing physiotherapy.



"There is some kind of blockage in the brain. It's a very, very minutest stroke," she said, adding that with medication, he will probably be alright in a week or two.



"There is no problem. It's not a life-threatening thing. Please convey to fans that Chandra is very much stable. He has a very strong willpower," Sandhya said.



In his 16-year career, Chandrasekhar played 58 Test matches capturing 242 wickets.



Chandrasekhar, along with Bishen Singh Bedi, E Prasanna and S Venkataraghavan, formed the formidable spin quartet that won many a matches for India in the 1960s and '70s.



He was bestowed the Arjuna award as well as the Padmashri back in 1972 for his stupendous cricket career.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine