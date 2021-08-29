CPL 2021, Match 7, Live Streaming: How To Watch Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Cricket Match

After suffering a hammering at the hands of Andre Russell-powered Jamaica Tallawahs in their first match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, Saint Lucia Kings will look for first points when they meet the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders tonight (Sunday, August 29). (More Cricket News)

The clash will be a repeat of the last season's final. Then known as the St Lucia Zouks, they lost to Knight Riders by eight wickets with 11 balls remaining at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. Now with a new name and new captain, the Saint Lucia-based franchise will seek revenge. And the onus will be on former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who replaced Darren Sammy as the skipper of the team, especially after the lacklustre show in their campaign opener.

Knight Riders also started their season with a defeat, falling short by nine runs in their chase of Guyana Amazon Warriors' 142. Skipper Kieron Pollard himself failed to fire, managing just two runs off seven balls. But the most successful side in the history of CPL witnessed Pollard at his brutal best when they chased down Barbados Royals' 122. A six-wicket win with more than three overs to spare proved their title credentials.

Head-to-head

In the previous 17 meetings, Knight Riders lead 13-2 in the head-to-head record with two matches ending in no results. Kings last win came in the 2016 season.

As things stand now, Saint Lucia are last in the six-team tournament, while Knight Riders are third.

Match and telecast details

Match: 7th match of Caribbean Premier League between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders

Date: August 29 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 10:00 AM Local

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

TV Channels: Star Sports 1/1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Australia - Fox Sports; Caribbean - SportsMax TV; New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ; UK - BT Sport; USA - Willow TV.

Playing XIs in the last match

Saint Lucia Kings: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

Squads

Saint Lucia Kings: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Javelle Glenn, Kadeem Alleyne.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Yasir Shah, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Leonardo Julien.

