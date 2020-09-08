CPL 2020, Semi-final 1: Jamaica Tallawahs Set 108-run Target For Trinbago Knight Riders

Jamaica Tallawahs never recovered from a horror start as they managed just 107/7 in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 semi-final against heavy favourites Trinbago Knight Riders. (More Cricket News)

Put into bat by Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard, Tallawahs lost four wickets inside five wickets, then a lousy decision all but killed their hopes as Andre Russell returned for just two runs.

The star all-rounder was given caught after the ball deflected off the pad to slip, to Dwayne Bravo off Sunil Narine. The score read 68/6 after 13.3 overs.

But Nkrumah Bonner (41 off 42) skipper Rovman Powell (33 off 35) played controlled knocks to guide to total to a, possibly, fighting total.

For Knight Riders, Akeal Hosein proved the catalyst as he wreaked havoc early in the match with three wickets. His figures read 3/14, including a maiden. Fellow spinner Khary Pierre claimed two.

Carlos Brathwaite did hit a six to end the innings with a flourish, if that's what they called it.

Tallawahs will need something special to beat the Knight Riders, who are on a ten-match winning run.

Knight Riders had completed a double in the league.

In the second semi-final, Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Lucia Zouks.

Playing XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Jermaine Blackwood, Glenn Phillips (wk), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine