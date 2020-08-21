CPL 2020, 7th Match Live Streaming: How To Watch St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Vs St Lucia Zouks Cricket Match Online And On TV

Winless St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will hope to open their account when they take on St Lucia Zouks in the seventh match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. (More Cricket News)

The Rayad Emrit-led outfit have lost both their previous matches, against Barbados Tridents by six runs in the season-opening thriller, and against Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets.

Daren Sammy's Zouks, meanwhile, have defeated Tridents by seven wickets in a rain-affected match for their first win. Before that, they have lost to Jamaica Tallawahs by five wickets.

Here's how you can watch the seventh match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 T20 cricket between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks:

When is the 7th match of CPL 2020 between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks?

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match is on August 22 (Saturday).

What is the start time for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks cricket match start?

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match starts at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local)

Where is St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match being played?

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you live stream St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match?

Live streaming of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match will be available on the FanCode app and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

Which channel is showing St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match live on TV?

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match will be shown on Star Sports Network.

Squads:

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jahmar Hamilton, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit (c), Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan, Nick Kelly, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald.

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher.