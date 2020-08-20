CPL 2020, 5th Match Live Streaming: How To Watch St Lucia Zouks Vs Barbados Tridents Cricket Match Online And On TV

Defending champions Barbados Tridents take on St Lucia Zouks in the fifth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 on Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. (More Cricket News)

Jason Holder-led Tridents survived a mighty scare in their season opener against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the same venue. Despite losing three wickets for eight runs, Tridents rode on Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan's all-round performances to beat the Patriots by six runs.

ALSO READ: CPL 2020 Live Streaming - Full Schedule And Squads List

For Zouks, it was tough outing against Jamaica Tallawahs. They failed to defend a par score of 158 runs, losing the match by five wickets with seven balls remaining. Inspirational skipper Darren Sammy failed to make an impression, scoring only five runs. But Roston Chase did score a fifty, 52 off 42 balls.

All you need to know about the match:

When is the fifth match of CPL 2020 between St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents?

The St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents match is on August 20 (Thursday).

What is the start time for St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents cricket match start?

The St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents match being played?

The St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents match is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you live stream the St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents match?

Live streaming of the St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents match will be available on the FanCode app and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

Which channel is showing St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents match live on TV?

The St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents match will be shown on Star Sports Network.

Squads:

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir.