CPL 2020, 4th Match Live Streaming: How To Watch Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Cricket Match Online And On TV

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the fourth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. (More Cricket News)

Both sides have lost their respective opening matches on the first day of the edition. Warriors were beaten by Tribango Knight Riders by four wickets in a rain-affected 17-overs side match in the season-opener on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Patriots suffered a six-run defeat at the hands of Barbados Tridents in a thriller which saw veteran Pakistan bowler Sohail Tanvir hitting back-to-back sixes off the last two balls in a losing cause.

All you need to know about the match:

When is the fourth match of CPL 2020 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match is on August 20 (Thursday).

What is the start time for Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots cricket match start?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match starts at 3:00 AM IST.

Where is the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match being played?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you live stream the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match?

Live streaming of the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match will be available on the FanCode app and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

Which channel is showing Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match live on TV?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match will be shown on Star Sports Network.

Head-to-head

Warriors have dominated this particular fixture. They have completed a double in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Patriots have their own double in 2017.

Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jahmar Hamilton, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit (c), Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan, Nick Kelly, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald.