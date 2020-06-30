June 30, 2020
Poshan
Coronavirus: Premier League Confirms One Positive Result In Latest Testing Round

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Premier League increased to 19 after one positive result in the latest round of testing.

Omnisport 30 June 2020
Coronavirus: Premier League Confirms One Positive Result In Latest Testing Round
The Premier League did not reveal the club or name of the individual who was found to have contracted COVID-19.
Coronavirus: Premier League Confirms One Positive Result In Latest Testing Round
2020-06-30T08:46:25+0530

The Premier League has confirmed there was one positive coronavirus case in its latest round of testing.

(More Football News)

A total of 2,250 players and club staff were tested between June 22 and June 28, the league announced on Monday.

It means there have been 19 positive results from the 14,307 tests carried out since May 17.

The Premier League did not reveal the club or name of the individual who was found to have contracted COVID-19.

England's top-flight returned from a three-month suspension amid the pandemic on June 17.

The Premier League season will finish on July 26, with the FA Cup final scheduled to take place on August 1.

