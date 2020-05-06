Coronavirus: Manchester City's John Stones Eager To Resume When It's 'Safe For Everyone'

Manchester City defender John Stones is eager for the season to resume, but only when it is "safe for everyone".

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The Premier League campaign could reportedly restart in June but behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stones, 25, said he was keen for the season to get back underway, but he also wants guarantees that people will be safe.

"We all want football back, me more than anyone, but I want it to be at the right time and I want it to be safe for everyone," he told CityTV.

"For me as a player, you want to be playing in stadiums full of fans and the fans want to come to the game. If they can't get to it, they'll watch it on TV, but that's the love and passion everyone knows and loves."

Checking in on our stars at home as the workouts step-up in the absence of the beautiful game



@tecnomobile

#ManCity pic.twitter.com/9XBSHso7DS — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2020

City were second in the Premier League – 25 points behind leaders Liverpool – and still alive in the Champions League and FA Cup when the season was suspended.

Stones said players needed to be prepared and he is targeting trophies – when it is safe to do so.

"For us as players, we want to be back out there fighting for titles and winning trophies for everyone to try and watch, be there at the games" he said.

"As soon as that's safe to happen in my opinion we need to be ready."