Coronavirus: If The Virus Doesn't Go To Zlatan, Zlatan Goes To The Virus – Ibrahimovic Launches Fundraiser

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a fundraiser to raise money for Humanitas hospitals as he called on the world to "kick the coronavirus away".
More than 8,900 people have died from the coronavirus, with Italy, where Ibrahimovic is playing with Milan, hugely impacted.
Italy has seen more than 35,000 cases, with nearly 3,000 deaths, a tally second only to China.
Ibrahimovic launched a fundraiser on Wednesday and it had exceeded €150,000 as he aims for €1million for Humanitas hospitals.
"Hi, I'm Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Italy has always given me so much and in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love," he said in a video posted on Twitter.
"I decided together with the people who are working with me to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider.
In this dramatic moment for Italy, we created a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals.I count on the generosity of my colleagues and of those who want to make even a small donation. Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! https://t.co/6o2cvUwEK6 pic.twitter.com/xhwECFFNTA— Zlatan IbrahimoviÄÂ (@Ibra_official) March 18, 2020
"It's a serious issue and we need concrete help that's not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities to kick this virus away.
"Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work everyday to save our lives because today we are the ones sharing for them.
"Let's together kick the coronavirus away and win this match and remember, if the virus doesn't go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus."
Serie A has been suspended until April 3, with Italy in lockdown due to coronavirus.
