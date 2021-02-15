Class Is Permanent – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Unworried About Anthony Martial Form

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he was unconcerned about Anthony Martial's form. (More Football News)

Martial went without a shot at goal as United were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Frenchman has scored just four league goals in 19 games this season, but Solskjaer backed the forward, who was racially abused on social media after the draw.

"I know Anthony is working hard to get back to where he was. He'll score goals, his work and his attitude is very good," he told a news conference.

"Form is sometimes temporary but class is permanent and the kid's got class.

"And we know that when he works hard, we're going to get a big performance out of him again."

Martial is converting just 33 per cent of his big chances in the Premier League this season, his lowest since arriving at United in 2015.

The draw against West Brom means United are seven points adrift of rivals and league leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine