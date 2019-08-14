Cincinnati Masters: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Register Easy Wins

Seven-time winner Roger Federer and defending champions Novak Djokovic registered comfortable wins at Cincinnati Masters 2019, known as Western & Southern Open for sponsorship reasons, on Tuesday. (Tennis News)

Federer's quest for an eighth title started with a routine victory over Juan Ignacio Londero. The third seed barely raised a sweat as he accounted for Londero 6-3 6-4 en route to the last 16, while top seed Djokovic overcame a slow start to see off Sam Querrey 7-5 6-1.

The 20-time grand slam champion will face the winner of the match between Stan Wawrinka and Andrey Rublev at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Federer lost to Djokovic in last year's final, though the Swiss superstar holds the record for most Cincinnati titles with seven.

Smooth as you like. The feathery touch of @rogerfederer on display at #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/DAASNidi62 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 13, 2019

The 38-year-old stormed out of the blocks against Londero on Tuesday, racing out to a 3-0 lead after just seven minutes.

It was Federer's first appearance since his dramatic defeat at the hands of Djokovic in the Wimbledon decider but there were no signs of rust as he hit 10 winners in a dominant 22-minute first set.

Londero – more comfortable on clay – stepped it up in the second set before the rain arrived to halt proceedings, with the score level at 2-2.

After almost an hour off court, Federer returned in merciless fashion, breaking immediately as he cruised into the third round.

Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Sam Querrey. AP Photo

Djokovic – playing for the first time since winning Wimbledon – claimed a 7-5 6-1 victory over Querrey at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

While Djokovic made a brief appearance in the doubles on Monday, it was the world number one's first singles match after sealing his 16th grand slam title via the All England Club in July.

Djokovic struggled early in the humid conditions, recording three double faults after going big on second serves in the opening game as he was broken by Querrey.

Novak is BACK



Defending champ @DjokerNole pushes past Sam Querrey 7-5 6-1 to book his spot in round 3 at #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/yWq4sn9K05 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 13, 2019

Querrey came out with plenty of intent, taking the match to Djokovic, who fell behind 2-0 to the American.

It was far from Djokovic's best tennis, but the Serbian star broke back and eventually took out the set thanks to 14 winners.

There was plenty of emotion from Djokovic, who cruised in the second set thanks to a pair of breaks as he awaits Pablo Carreno Busta or John Isner in the last 16.