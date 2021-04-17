Chris Smalling Family 'Shaken Up' After Armed Burglary At Roma Star's Home

April 17, 2021
Poshan
The Rome home of former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling was targeted by armed burglars in the early hours of Friday

Omnisport 17 April 2021
Chris Smalling reportedly handed over three Rolex watches, jewellery and money to the three men who entered the property in the Appia Antica district of Italy's capital.
Former Manchester United star Chris Smalling has spoken of the "harm and distress" his family felt after an armed burglary at their home in Rome. (More Football News)

Now playing for Roma, who will face United in the Europa League semi-finals, the 31-cap England international had his home raided in the early hours of Friday.

According to reports in Italy, Smalling handed over three Rolex watches, jewellery and money to the three men who entered the property in the Appia Antica district of Italy's capital.

Police were called after the terrifying incident, and 31-year-old Smalling wrote on Twitter on Saturday: "I'd like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support! My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed!

"Hoping these people can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others."

Former United team-mate Marcus Rashford sent a message of support to Smalling on Friday, saying he was "so sorry" to hear of the break-in.

Rashford added: "Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. Can’t imagine how you're feeling but I hope you're ok."

Smalling has been injured recently and did not play on Thursday when Roma edged past Ajax to reach the Europa League last four.

