Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Sports Live Streaming Of Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021: Where To See Live Action

Live Streaming Of Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021: Where To See Live Action

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Dubai. Check match and telecast details

Live Streaming Of Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021: Where To See Live Action
MS Dhoni, left, and Rohit Sharma, right, will lead the two most successful sides in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. | Composite: IPL Photos

Live Streaming Of Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021: Where To See Live Action
2021-09-18T17:29:07+05:30
Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 5:29 pm

World's most lucrative cricket league returns on Sunday (September 19) with a blockbuster clash between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Dubai, UAE. (More Cricket News)

Having already played half of their 14 league games, MI, who have three wins from seven games, can't afford another slow start. CSK, aka Dad's Army, finally seemed to have found a winning combination after the disappointment of 2020.

READ: CSK - Updated Schedule And Squad

Their young guns like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran delivered in the first half of the season while their spinners -- Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja -- also came to the party. Moeen and Jadeja also impressed with the bat. Now the team will be hoping its stalwarts, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina, too find their touch.

MI, on the other hand, will be hoping to up their game like they often do in pressure situations. Their famed middle-order did not exactly set the stage on fire and their bowling in the powerplay also can be better.

ALSO READ: MI - Updated Schedule And Squad

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been in stellar touch of late, will be expected to continue in the same vein and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and leggie Rahul Chahar, come into the event a more confident trio having made the World Cup squad.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya would be expected to bowl regularly in the tournament which will also tell the India selectors how he is shaping ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Head-to-head

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record 20-13, including eight in the last ten meeting. And in the last meeting at Delhi in May, they dished out out a blockbuster.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 30 of Indian Premier League 2021, between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians (CSK vs MI)
Date: September 19 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM local
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE

TV Channels: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3/HD.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required).

Likely XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Hari Nishanth, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Harishankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur, Jason Behrendorff.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult.

