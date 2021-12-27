Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Chelsea Vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22: Romelu Lukaku, Jorginho Star In Blues Victory

Romelu Lukaku's goal against Aston Villa on Sunday was his first in the Premier League 2021-22 since September. The win took Chelsea on level with Liverpool on 41 points. Liverpool are second due to better goal difference.

Chelsea's Jorginho celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa in Premier League 2021-22 on Sunday. | AP

2021-12-27T09:06:31+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 9:06 am

Jorginho scored two penalties and Romelu Lukaku netted his first Premier League 2021-22 goal since September to lead Chelsea’s comeback for a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. (More Football News)

Lukaku’s first season back in England has been hampered by an ankle injury and the striker hadn’t scored in the league since last facing Aston Villa 106 days earlier.

After drawing in the last two games, Chelsea avoided losing further ground on Manchester City, staying six points behind first place.

There was a huge slice of fortune for Aston Villa’s goal in the 28th minute when Chelsea defender Reece James rose to clear Matt Targett’s left-wing cross but only succeeded in diverting it over his own goalkeeper — Edouard Mendy.

Villa gifted Chelsea a way back six minutes later when Matty Cash recklessly dived in on Callum Hudson-Odoi in the penalty area and Jorginho stepped up to convert from the spot. Chelsea replaced Trevoh Chalobah with Lukaku at halftime and his presence rattled Villa immediately.

Lukaku’s Premier League drought ended in the 56th. Hudson-Odoi’s cross found Lukaku drifting in ahead of a dozing Tyrone Mings and he glanced in from seven yards (meters).

It was Lukaku who made the telling impact once again in stoppage time. Ezri Konsa brought him down and Jorginho netted again from the spot. Villa, who stayed in 10th place, was without manager Steven Gerrard who is isolating with coronavirus.

