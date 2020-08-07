Champions League: N'Golo Kante In But No Willian As Chelsea Squad Land In Munich

N'Golo Kante was included in the Chelsea squad ahead of Saturday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich. (More Football News)
The midfielder has not played since July 4 due to a hamstring injury but was on the bench for last Saturday's FA Cup final and trained at Cobham with team-mates on Friday.
Head coach Frank Lampard is otherwise faced with a selection headache as Chelsea attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit to the Bundesliga champions.
Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Pedro are all missing through injuries sustained in the 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.
Jorginho and Marcos Alonso are suspended, while there is no place for Willian, who is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.
Billy Gilmour is a long-term absentee after undergoing knee surgery in July.
Lampard has named several untested youngsters in the 23-man group, including Jamie Cumming, Lewis Bate, Dynel Simeu, Henry Lawrence, Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja.
Training before pic.twitter.com/TKaJH4aiGH— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 7, 2020
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Rain Intensity Reduces In MUmbai, Several Areas Remain Water-logged
India 'Firmly' Rejects China's Attempt To Raise Kashmir Issue at UNSC
Tussle With Bureaucrats, Political Vacuum And Two Statements: What Led To Sudden End Of GC Murmu’s Term In J-K?