Champions League: N'Golo Kante In But No Willian As Chelsea Squad Land In Munich

N'Golo Kante was included in the Chelsea squad ahead of Saturday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich. (More Football News)

The midfielder has not played since July 4 due to a hamstring injury but was on the bench for last Saturday's FA Cup final and trained at Cobham with team-mates on Friday.

Head coach Frank Lampard is otherwise faced with a selection headache as Chelsea attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit to the Bundesliga champions.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Pedro are all missing through injuries sustained in the 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Jorginho and Marcos Alonso are suspended, while there is no place for Willian, who is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Billy Gilmour is a long-term absentee after undergoing knee surgery in July.

Lampard has named several untested youngsters in the 23-man group, including Jamie Cumming, Lewis Bate, Dynel Simeu, Henry Lawrence, Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja.