Champions League Final, PSG Vs Bayern Munich: Keylor Navas Back, Kinglsey Coman Starts - Check Starting XIs

August 24, 2020
Corona
Marco Verratti and Ivan Perisic were named among the substitutes for Champions League final, but Keylor Navas was back in the PSG side

Omnisport 23 August 2020
Trophy for the winners of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich is placed on the pitch at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on August 23, 2020
Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via AP
2020-08-24T00:25:40+05:30

Keylor Navas returned but Marco Verratti was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain line-up for the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, who benched Ivan Perisic for Kinglsey Coman. (More Football News)

After sitting out the semi-final against RB Leipzig with a hamstring injury sustained in the prior round against Atalanta, Navas was deemed fit enough to take his place in goal back from Sergio Rico.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said in his pre-match news conference Verratti was in contention to start but would not be able to play 90 or 120 minutes due to the calf problem with which he has been struggling.

The Italy international was subsequently named among the substitutes, with Ander Herrera, Marquinhos and Leandro Paredes in midfield for the Ligue 1 champions.

Bayern likewise made no changes to midfield, with Thiago Alcantara keeping his place as Joshua Kimmich continued at right-back, Benjamin Pavard fit enough only for the bench after battling a metatarsal ligament injury.

Hansi Flick opted to bring in former PSG winger Coman for Perisic, though, despite the France international having not started the quarter-final or semi-final wins over Barcelona and Lyon.

